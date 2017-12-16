No. 8 Kentucky gets past Virginia Tech

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kevin Knox scored 21 points and Hamidou Diallo added 20 to power No. 8 Kentucky to a 93-86 victory over Virginia Tech Saturday at Rupp Arena.

In a game that featured 11 lead changes and eight ties, Kentucky used a 10-0 run early in the second half to push ahead for good. Knox scored eight of the points in that spurt.

Knox opened the second half by scoring 11 of Kentucky’s first 13 points as the Wildcats rallied from a six-point halftime deficit.

Kentucky (9-1) also got 17 points from freshman guard Quade Green, who did not start as he continues to nurse an injured eye suffered one week ago. He played the game with goggles.

Kentucky shot 48.5 percent, including 11 of 22 from 3-point range. Kentucky also had 18 assists versus 11 turnovers, one of its best efforts of the season.

Redshirt junior guard Ahmed Hill topped Virginia Tech with 20 points. Junior guard Justin Robinson added 19 and redshirt sophomore forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 18 before fouling out.

Virginia Tech (9-2) shot 58.2 percent, including 45.2 percent from 3-point range. The Hokies had 18 assists versus 19 turnovers.

The first half was a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair as expected, featuring four ties and eight lead changes. Kentucky’s largest lead was five points and Virginia Tech’s was eight as the Hokies finished the half with a 47-41 advantage. It was the most points Kentucky has surrendered in the first half this season.

Hill topped the Hokies with 12 first-half points, hitting 4 of 5 field goals. Robinson scored nine and Bibbs had eight. As a team, Virginia Tech shot 62 percent, including 58 percent from 3-point range.

For Kentucky, Green came off the bench to lead the first half with 10 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored seven and Knox had six. Kentucky shot 45.7 percent overall, but 53.8 from 3-point range in the first half.

NOTES: Virginia Tech began the day ranked No. 1 in America in scoring (96.2 points per game) and scoring margin (25.5) and No. 4 in assists (19.9) ... Virginia Tech had a seven-game winning streak halted, while Kentucky extended its winning streak to seven games ... Kentucky-Virginia Tech was a family reunion for G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Kentucky and G Nickeil Alexander-Walker of Virginia Tech, who are cousins. The two grew up playing one-on-one in Canada and were high school teammates for two years at Hamilton Heights Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn. ... Kentucky leads the series 4-1. The previous meeting was an 84-60 NCAA Tournament win for Kentucky on its way to the 1996 championship.