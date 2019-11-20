Another late surge carries Kansas State past UAPB

Kansas State once again rode a strong second half to a victory, defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62-51 on Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kan.

The Wildcats outscored UAPB 35-24 in the second half.

The Wildcats, who have not led at halftime all season, are averaging a 44.5-28.5 scoring margin in the second half and overtime this season.

Kansas State (4-0) struggled to pull away throughout the game, not extending the lead to double figures until a free throw by Makol Mawien with 8:08 left in the second half. Their largest lead of the night was 17 points at 59-42.

Kansas State was led by Xavier Sneed with 21 points and Mawien with 10.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-4), which had lost its first three games by an average of more than 30 points, was led by Marquell Carter with 20 points. Markedric Bell chipped in 10 points.

Pine Bluff was playing without two of its top three players, as Shaun Doss (12.3 points per game) and Terrance Banyard (7.3 ppg, 5.0 rebounds per game) sat out due to injuries.

The first half featured numerous runs. After falling behind early, Kansas State used a 12-0 spurt to open a 14-6 cushion. A 12-0 UAPB run gave the lead back to the Golden Lions. Kansas State pulled back ahead with an 11-2 run but went to the half tied at 27-all.

The 27 points are the most this season for Kansas State before the break. The Wildcats have shot 29.8 percent from the field in their first four first halves compared to 53.2 percent after intermission.

Kansas State was 1-for-32 from 3-point range in the first half of the first three games. On Tuesday, the Wildcats were 4 of 11, with three of the makes coming from Sneed, who led the Cats with nine first-half points.

Carter paced the Golden Lions with 14 first-half points.

For the game, Kansas State made 8 of 23 long-range attempts to UAPB’s 3 of 14.

