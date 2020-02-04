No. 1 Baylor rolls over Kansas State

EditorsNote: changes to “though six” and “which defeated,” both in sixth graf; other minor restructuring

Feb 3, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Montavious Murphy (23) shoots against Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) and forward Freddie Gillespie (33) during the first half of a game at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Butler scored 20 points as No. 1 Baylor defeated Kansas State 73-67 Monday night in Manhattan, Kan., extending its school-record winning streak to 19 games.

Baylor (20-1, 9-0 Big 12) led wire-to-wire in snapping a six-game losing streak to Kansas State (9-13, 2-7).

The Wildcats were within 44-39 early in the second half before Baylor used a 12-2 run to open a comfortable lead. Kansas State could get no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Kansas State now is 5-16 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams, with four of those wins coming at home.

The Bears reached 20 wins for the 11th time in the past 13 years. Baylor reached the 20-win mark only three times in 101 seasons prior to 2007-08.

The Bears earned their 10th straight win by fewer than 20 points, though six of those victories were by at least 10. The Bears kept their one-game Big 12 lead over No. 3 Kansas, which defeated visiting Texas 69-58 on Monday. The Bears, who own a road victory over the Jayhawks this season, host the rematch on Feb. 22.

Butler was joined in double figures by MaCio Teague with 15 points and Davion Mitchell with 13 points.

Kansas State was led by Xavier Sneed with 23 points. Cartier Diarra scored 11 points. Makol Mawien and Montavious Murphy each added 10 points for the Wildcats.

Kansas State struggled early, falling behind 8-0 before scoring on two Murphy free throws. The Wildcats got their first field goal at the 12:43 mark on a layup by Antonio Gordon. Prior to that bucket, the Wildcats missed seven shots, had five turnovers and trailed 20-4.

A 13-2 Kansas State run cut the deficit to 22-17. Baylor answered with a 7-0 run before the Wildcats scored the next nine points. The Bears led 33-28 at halftime.

Butler topped the Bears with 12 first-half points while Sneed scored 10 for the Wildcats before the break.

—Field Level Media