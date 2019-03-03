No. 16 Kansas State holds off Baylor, stays tied atop Big 12

EditorsNote: minor fixes for clarity

Mar 2, 2019; Manhattan, KS, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew yells at his team during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

No. 16 Kansas State got 46 points from its senior trio of Dean Wade, Kamau Stokes and Barry Brown to defeat Baylor 66-60 Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

The win kept the Wildcats (22-7, 12-4 Big 12) tied with Texas Tech for the top spot in the Big 12 Conference with two games remaining. Kansas State has won six straight games against Baylor.

Kansas, which has won or shared 14 straight Big 12 titles, is a game behind the Wildcats and the Red Raiders. Baylor (19-10, 10-6 Big 12) is a game behind Kansas in fourth.

After Baylor tied the score at 39 at the 13:56 mark of the second half, the Wildcats went on a 14-2 run to open another double-digit lead.

Baylor could not get closer than three points after that, partly because of difficulty from the free-throw line. The Bears missed three straight front-ends of one-and-ones and hit only 6-of-12 from the line in the second half.

Baylor, the Big 12’s best offense coming into the game at 74.3 points per game, scored only a combined 123 points in its two games, both losses, against Kansas State.

Wade’s 20 points led Kansas State, with Stokes scoring 16 and Brown adding 10 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Sneed also contributed 14 points.

Mario Kegler topped Baylor with 13 points but fouled out with 4:50 left in the game. Makai Mason added 11 points and Jared Butler had 10.

An early 17-0 run gave the Wildcats a 14-point lead at 21-7, a cushion they would not relinquish the rest of the first half. Kansas State forced seven Baylor turnovers before the second media timeout, and the Bears went 7:08 without scoring during the Kansas State run.

But Baylor used a 9-0 run of its own to cut the lead to eight points, and the Bears finished the half with a 23-9 run and went to halftime down just 32-30.

In the first half, the Wildcats were led by Wade with 11 points and Stokes with nine. Brown was held without a field goal in the half, hitting just three free throws.

Baylor was led by Butler with 10 points on 3-of-4 from 3-point range in the half. Kegler added eight points.

—Field Level Media