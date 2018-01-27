Kansas State tops Georgia for fourth straight win

Junior forward Dean Wade registered 20 points and eight rebounds to help Kansas State post a 56-51 victory over Georgia on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

Freshman guard Cartier Diarra added 12 points for the Wildcats (16-5), who won their fourth consecutive game. Kansas State used a late 10-0 burst to overcome a five-point deficit and improve to 11-2 at home.

Senior forward Yante Maten had 14 points to lead the Bulldogs (12-8). Senior guard Juwan Parker scored 11 points and junior forward Derek Ogbeide added 10 points and eight rebounds for Georgia, which has lost three straight games and five of the past six.

Wade scored back-to-back key late hoops en route to his fifth consecutive 20-point outing and seventh of the campaign.

Kansas State shot just 38.3 percent from the field but committed only six turnovers.

Georgia missed 10 of its final 11 field-goal attempts to finish at 37 percent, including 2 of 18 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs held a 38-27 rebounding edge.

Maten scored six points and Parker added four in an 11-2 run to start the second half as the Bulldogs grabbed a 34-28 lead with 16:27 remaining.

A layup by Ogbeide again gave Georgia a six-point advantage with 7:24 left but the Wildcats recovered and soon caught the Bulldogs at 49 on a three-point play by Diarra with 5:21 to play.

Junior guard Barry Brown split two free throws with 3:13 left to put Kansas State ahead and Wade added baskets with 1:46 and 57.6 seconds remaining to culminate the 10-0 run.

Ogbeide’s putback with 33.4 seconds left represented Georgia’s first points in nearly six minutes. Brown hit two free throws with 17.3 seconds to play to all but seal it for the Wildcats.

Both teams shot below 40 percent in a low-scoring first half that ended with Kansas State holding a 26-23 lead. The Wildcats shot 37.5 percent and Georgia shot 37 percent.

The Bulldogs led 15-11 after Parker’s 3-pointer with 13:10 left before Kansas State rolled off the next six to take a two-point lead. The Wildcats later used a 9-2 burst, ending with two free throws from Diarra, to open up a five-point lead in the final minute.

--Field Level Media