Big second half lifts Kansas State over Iowa State

Junior forward Dean Wade scored 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished a career-high nine assists Saturday as Kansas State toppled Iowa State 78-66 at Manhattan, Kan.

The Wildcats (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) used an 18-2 run early in the second half to establish a 60-41 margin with 11:41 remaining and used another run later in the half to bury the last-place Cyclones (13-13, 4-10).

After lopsided defeats in their previous two home games against Big 12 leaders Texas Tech and Kansas, the Wildcats shot 51.7 percent to secure their third win in four games while securing their fourth-place spot in the standings.

Wade, who leads Kansas State with 16.1 points per game, scored a career-high 34 points against Iowa State in a 91-75 victory in Ames on Dec. 29. He shot 9 for 13. Junior guard Barry Brown added 20 points, scoring all but four in the second half, while sophomore forward Xavier Sneed chipped in 17 points and seven boards.

The Cyclones trimmed the gap to 67-57 on a 3-pointer by senior guard Donovan Jackson with 6:35 left, but the Wildcats responded with an 11-3 surge to seal the outcome.

Iowa State dropped to 0-8 in road games, including an 0-7 mark in the Big 12. The Cyclones were led by freshman forward Cameron Lard with 15 points, while Jackson added 13.

Junior point guard Nick Weiler-Babb was slowed again by knee tendinitis and scored just two points in 22 minutes, with four rebounds and five assists. He was averaging 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists. Freshman guard Lindell Wigginton added 11 points, five short of his team-high average.

Iowa State trailed by eight in the first half but scored on its last seven possessions to forge a 33-33 tie at halftime. Wigginton, who led the Cyclones with nine first-half points, made a jumper with 50 seconds left and a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to knot the score for a third time.

Sneed paced the Wildcats with 13 first-half points, including a 3-pointer with 4:32 left for a 26-19 advantage. He added another trey with 29 seconds left.

Kansas State endured a scoreless stretch of almost six minutes with five misses and four turnovers before Wade, who had 10 points and five rebounds, connected at the 8:20 mark.

