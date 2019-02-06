K-State snaps skid against No. 13 Kansas

Host Kansas State used a strong second half to defeat No. 13 Kansas 74-67 in the 290th version of the Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday night at Manhattan, Kan.

Feb 5, 2019; Manhattan, KS, USA; Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks fans wait for start of a game at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats outscored the Jayhawks 44-34 after intermission.

K-State took the lead with 16:39 to go on a 3-pointer by Barry Brown Jr. Although Kansas cut the lead to one point on several occasions, it never could take the lead again. When Brown hit two free throws with 32.7 seconds left, it gave K-State its largest lead of the game at 71-61.

Kansas had won eight straight in the series and still leads the all-time series to 196-94. The 196 victories are the most by any college program over its rival. In the last 35 years, the margin still is an astonishing 178-12.

The road has been a challenge for Kansas this season. The Jayhawks are now just 1-4 in Big 12 road games, 1-6 overall on opposing teams’ courts.

K-State (17-5, 7-2 Big 12) was led by Brown with 18 points. Xavier Sneed scored 14 points, Dean Wade had 12 and Cartier Diarra had 11. The Wildcats also forced 23 Kansas turnovers, the second most turnovers for the Jayhawks this season.

Kansas (17-6, 6-4) was led by Dedric Lawson with 18 points. Devon Dotson added 13 points.

K-State raced out to an 8-1 lead and led by as many as nine points on a couple of occasions early. But an 8-0 run by the Jayhawks evened the score at 26-all at the 7:09 mark of the first half. When Charlie Moore hit his second 3-pointer of the half, Kansas had its first lead of the game at 29-26.

K-State’s defense was sturdy at the start. The Wildcats forced five Kansas turnovers in the first five minutes of the half, finishing the half with 12.

Kansas was equally defensive in the first half. It held Wade to just three points in the first half on 1-of-6 shooting. Wade hit all nine of his shots in the Wildcats’ previous game. At one point, K-State missed 12 straight field goals, and it finished the half missing 13 of its last 14.

The Jayhawks went to the half with a 33-30 lead, led by Lawson with seven points. Four other Jayhawks chipped in six points apiece. Kansas State was led by Kamau Stokes with nine points and Sneed with seven.

—Field Level Media