No. 12 Kansas State runs off, routs Missouri

No. 12 Kansas State used a 15-0 run wrapped around halftime to defeat Missouri 82-67 in the championship game of the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. It was the first regular-season tournament title for the Wildcats since 2011.

The key for Kansas State (5-0) was the ability to hit the outside shot.

The Wildcats, who had made 13 three-pointers in four previous games, made 12 against the Tigers. The Wildcats shot 54.5 percent from the field, including 50 percent from 3-point range.

Kansas State had four players in double-figures, led by Dean Wade with 21 points. Barry Brown Jr. had 19 points, Xavier Sneed had 13 and Kamau Stokes had 10.

Missouri (3-2) was led by Jordan Geist with 24 points. Xavier Pinson had 12 off the bench, and Mark Smith added 11.

Leading by 13 at halftime, the Wildcats quickly pushed the lead to 18. Later, by the time Dean Wade threw down a dunk at the 13:31 mark, the Wildcats led 56-36. The Tigers never got closer than 13 the rest of the way.

Kansas State started hot, leading 7-0 before Missouri scored its first points. But once the Tigers scored, the race was on.

By the second media timeout, Kansas State led 19-12.

The Tigers scored the next seven points to tie the score, and it stayed close until the Wildcats went on a 13-0 run to close the half up 40-27.

The biggest difference for the Wildcats was torrid outside shooting. They shot 8 of 14 (57.1 percent) from beyond the arc in the half.

Wade was the hottest of the Wildcats, hitting 4 of 5, and he led all scorers with 14 points. The Wildcats shot 53.6 percent from the field in the first half, while Missouri shot just 41.7 percent.

