Kansas State frustrates Young in upset of No. 4 Oklahoma

Nobody had confounded and confused Oklahoma’s Trae Young quite the way Kansas State did Tuesday night.

The Wildcats made it difficult for Young to get much of anything going -- especially in the second half -- and knocked off the fourth-ranked Sooners 87-69 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

Barry Brown led the Wildcats with 24 points. Dean Wade added 21, Cartier Diarra 16 and Xavier Sneed 13 as Kansas State (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) knocked off the Sooners (14-3, 4-2) at home for the sixth consecutive season.

Kansas State let an early 14-point lead slip away by late in the first half but dominated the second half, shooting 73.1 percent (19 of 26) from the floor after the break to pull off the upset.

They also made it tough going for Young, who came in averaging better than 30 points per game.

Young finished with 20 points but was just 8 of 21 from the floor and 2 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc. He finished with six assists and a season-high 12 turnovers.

It was Young’s lowest scoring output since the season opener.

Rashard Odomes had a season-high 16 points for the Sooners, while Brady Manek added 12. Oklahoma outrebounded the Wildcats 37-26, but a season-high 20 turnovers were too much to overcome.

When Brown turned his rebound off a missed 3-pointer on one end into a layup on the other end just more than eight minutes into the game, Kansas State led 23-9.

The basket capped a 14-2 run that included six points by Brown.

The Sooners, though, have scored quickly for much of the year and did that again, ripping off a 20-5 run to grab the lead back with less than two minutes left in the first half before Kansas State recovered to take a five-point edge into the break.

Kansas State held Young to just eight first-half points on 3-of-10 shooting and allowed him just three shots from inside the arc. It was just the fourth time this season Young scored fewer than 10 points in a half.

