Seniors lift No.18 Kansas State to share of Big 12 title

No. 18 Kansas State got a combined 45 points from its three seniors to defeat Oklahoma 68-53 Saturday on Senior Day in Manhattan, Kansas.

Mar 9, 2019; Manhattan, KS, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Christian James (0) is guarded by Kansas State Wildcats forward Xavier Sneed (20) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The victory gave the Wildcats a share of their first Big 12 regular-season title since they shared the 2013 title with Kansas. Texas Tech defeated Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, earlier to claim a share.

The Wildcats, who will be the No. 1 seed at next week’s Big 12 Championship in Kansas City, were led by Kamau Stokes with 19 points. Barry Brown added 15 and Dean Wade added 11.

Kansas State earned the title by overcoming an 0-2 start to the Big 12 season without Wade, the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year.

Wade also missed the next game against West Virginia, when the Wildcats overcame a 15-point halftime deficit for a 71-69 victory. That victory started a nine-game conference winning streak that put the Wildcats at the top of the standings, a spot they never relinquished.

Leading by 10 points at halftime on Saturday, Kansas State (24-7, 14-4 Big 12) outscored Oklahoma 10-1 to start the second half and all-but erase any drama that remained. The Wildcats led by as many as 29 points.

Kristian Doolittle led Oklahoma (19-12, 7-11) with 14 points, and Jamal Bieniemy added 12.

Kansas State slowly pulled away in the first half, grabbing it’s a point lead it would take into halftime when Brown hit a baseline three-pointer to put the Wildcats up 32-22.

The Wildcats’ senior trio had 24 of the team’s 32 points in the first half, including nine by Wade, eight by Brown and seven by Stokes. Wade also pulled down six rebounds in the first half.

Doolittle led Oklahoma with 10 points in the half.

—Field Level Media