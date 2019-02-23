No. 23 Kansas State rolls by 39 over OK State

Kansas State raced out to a big lead early and never let up, as the No. 23 Wildcats trounced visiting Oklahoma State 85-46 on Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

Feb 23, 2019; Manhattan, KS, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Lindy Waters III (21) charges into Kansas State Wildcats guard Kamau Stokes (3) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

In a game that had all the makings of a trap game, Kansas State made sure complacency was a non-factor.

Kansas State (21-6, 11-3 Big 12) entered the day leading the Big 12 Conference by a game over Kansas and Texas Tech — who play each other in Lubbock, Texas, later Saturday — and by two games over Baylor and Iowa State. The Wildcats travel to Kansas Monday night.

The Wildcats shot 61.5 percent from the field, including 50 percent from 3-point range. They held Oklahoma State to just 31.4 percent.

The Wildcats were led by seldom-used Austin Trice with 12 points. He had scored a total of 32 points this season, including just two points in Big 12 play. Xavier Sneed also had 12 points, Kamau Stokes had 11 and Barry Brown Jr. 10, as all five starters were on the bench for the final 8:28. Reserve guard Shaun Neal-Williams also had 10 points.

Oklahoma State (10-17, 3-11) was led by Yor Anei with 12 points. Isaac Likekele added 10 points.

Kansas State started the game hot and never looked back. The Wildcats hit 6 of 7 at the start to jump out to a 13-0 lead at the first media timeout. The Cowboys had five turnovers and six missed field goals before Likekele hit two free throws to get them on the board at the 14:18 mark of the first half, though they trailed 15-2.

Even with many of their starters spending time on the bench, K-State gradually extended the lead. The Wildcats led by as many as 24 on a couple of occasions in the first half, including taking a 42-18 lead into the half. The Wildcats shot 64.0 percent from the field in the half, while holding the Cowboys to just 23.1 percent, including missing all nine 3-point attempts. OSU had as many turnovers as made field goals in the half.

K-State was led by Stokes with 11 points, one of four K-State players with at least six points. The only Oklahoma State player with more than one field goal was Anei with six points.

