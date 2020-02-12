Oklahoma State downs Kansas State for 1st Big 12 road win

Yor Anei scored a team-high 15 points in a perfect 6-of-6 night from the field as Oklahoma State defeated Kansas State 64-59 Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kan.

Feb 11, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard David Sloan (4) passes the ball around Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Yor Anei (14) during the first half of a game at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys (12-12, 2-9 Big 12) notched their first conference road win of the season. The two clubs are now tied for the bottom spot in the Big 12.

After struggling in the first half, both teams were better from the field in the second half. The Cowboys shot a torrid 81.3 percent (13 of 16) while the Wildcats hit percent 42.9 percent (12 of 28).

Kansas State (9-15, 2-9) was just 12 of 22 from the free-throw line overall while hitting 35.7 percent of its field-goal attempts (20 of 56).

Besides Anei, Oklahoma State was led by Lindy Waters with 12 points, Jonathan Laurent with 11 and Cameron McGriff with 10. McGriff added a game-high eight rebounds.

Kansas State was paced by Mike McGuirl with a season-high-tying 16 points. Cartier Diarra added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Makol Mawien had 11 points.

Both teams struggled on the offensive end in the first half, as the bottom two teams in the Big 12 in shooting percentage combined to shoot 30.9 percent and score just 48 points.

Oklahoma State shot just 33.3 percent (9 of 27), including 1 of 6 from 3-point range. The lone make just beat the shot-clock buzzer as Anei, a sophomore center, attempted and made his first career shot from long range.

Kansas State shot just 28.6 percent (8 of 28) from the field (3 of 11 from 3-point range) before halftime, including missing nine straight shots at one point. The Wildcats also shot just 2 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Cowboys led 27-21 at intermission and were led by a trio of players, including Anei, with six points each. Kansas State was led by Diarra with six first-half points.

—Field Level Media