Saint Louis escapes down stretch, tops K-State

Xavier Sneed missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds for Kansas State as St. Louis defeated the Wildcats, 66-63, at the Wildcat Classic at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Dec 21, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; The Kansas State Wildcats band plays before the game against the Saint Louis Billikens at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Neither team led by more than four points in the second half.

The Billikens (10-2), who came in as the only Division I team with two players averaging a double-double (Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French), were led by Javonte Perkins with 12 points. Goodwin added 11 points and Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 10. French finished with eight points.

Kansas State (6-5) was led by St. Louis natives Levi Stockard III and Sneed with 17 and 11 points, respectively. For Stockard, it was more than double his previous career-high of eight points.

The second half started much like the first half did, with both teams struggling to find their range. The Billikens missed four of their first six shots, and the Wildcats missed their first three. To make matters worse, K-State had four turnovers before the first media timeout. K-State hit its first field goal of the half when Stockard made a short jumper with 13:12 left.

K-State last led 57-56 with 4:41 left, and the game was last tied at 63-all with 2:15 left. K-State committed three turnovers in the final 1:40.

Both teams started slowly, with the Billikens holding a 5-0 lead at the first media timeout. K-State didn’t score until Cartier Diarra hit a 3-pointer with 13:58 left in the first half to cut the Saint Louis lead to 9-3. The Cats missed their first six shots, including four misses from long range.

The Billikens led by as many as 11 before K-State started chipping away, eventually tying it on a 3-pointer by Mike McGuirl with 5:21 left in the half. A DaJuan Gordon 3-pointer with 4:02 left gave the Cats their first lead of the game at 27-26.

Despite the spurty nature of the first half, the teams went to intermission tied at 31-all. St. Louis was led by Hargrove with eight points and Goodwin posted seven. K-State was led in scoring by Sneed with six points.

St. Louis evened the all-time series at 10 victories apiece.

