Texas outmuscles Kansas State in Big 12 opener

Texas pulled away from short-handed Kansas State to earn a 67-47 victory Wednesday night at Manhattan, Kan., in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

The Longhorns outscored the Wildcats 33-12 in the final 11:40.

Texas used a 13-3 run to erase a one-point deficit, then moved ahead 47-38 with seven minutes remaining. The Wildcats could get no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Kansas State played without two of its top scorers.

Dean Wade missed his fourth straight game with an injured foot sustained Dec. 15. The original expectation for Wade’s absence was between three and eight weeks, though there is no timetable yet for his return.

Kamau Stokes also was scratched right before tip-off after experiencing foot soreness after the team’s shootaround.

Texas (9-4, 1-0 Big 12) was led by Jase Febres with 23 points. He hit 7 of 9 attempts from 3-point range. Kerwin Roach added 10 points, and Jaxson Hayes pulled down 11 rebounds.

Kansas State (10-3, 0-1) was led by Makol Mawien with 13 points. No other Wildcat hit double figures.

The Longhorns were scorching from long range. They sank 14 of 27 from 3-point range. They also held the Wildcats to just 32.7 percent shooting from the field.

Kansas State slumped midway through the first half. The Wildcats missed nine of 11 shots during one stretch, but the Longhorns could only gain a slight edge, as they missed six of eight over a similar period.

Neither team could find much rhythm in the opening half. The Longhorns shot just 36 percent from the field, while the Wildcats shot just 30 percent. Both teams were helped by long-range shooting, with Texas hitting 5 of 16 and Kansas State making 4 of 10. The Longhorns led at halftime, 25-22.

Febres led the Longhorns with eight points in the first half. Kansas State was led by Xavier Sneed, who hit two 3-pointers to score six points. The Wildcats’ leading scorer, Barry Brown Jr., was held scoreless before the break and wound up with eight points on 3-of-10 shooting.

—Field Level Media