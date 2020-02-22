Ramey scores 26 as Texas cruises past Kansas State

Courtney Ramey had a career-high 26 points as Texas earned a sloppy 70-59 Big 12 Conference victory over Kansas State Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

Feb 22, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Makol Mawien (14) is guarded by Texas Longhorns guard Courtney Ramey (3) and forward Royce Hamm Jr. (5) during the first half of a game at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Texas led from wire to wire, taking a 19-point halftime lead and never allowing Kansas State closer than 11 in the second half.

There were more total fouls called by both teams (45) than field goals made (43). And that was in addition to a combined 35 turnovers.

Texas made its first three shots and never was below 50 percent from the field at any point in the game. The Longhorns finished at 52.3 percent (23 of 44) from the field, including 8 of 19 from 3-point range.

Kansas State has lost seven straight games, its longest losing streak in 19 years. The Wildcats shot just 34.5 percent (20 of 58), and they missed all but three of their 14 3-point shots. They also missed 11 layups and struggled from the line, finishing 16 of 29.

Texas (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) also received 12 points each from Andrew Jones and Matt Coleman III.

Kansas State (9-18, 2-12 Big 12) was led by Xavier Sneed with 15 points, but he was just 3 of 12 from the field. Makol Mawien added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Kansas State.

As has been a pattern, Kansas State was hurt by a slow start. Texas scored the first five points of the game and led by double-digits midway through the first half.

Texas used a 13-0 run to blow open a close game in the first half, and led 42-23 at halftime, thanks largely to torrid shooting. The Longhorns were 15 of 24 from the field in the opening 20 minutes, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Ramey had already matched his career high with 21 points at the half.

Kansas State committed 11 turnovers in the first half to go with 8-of-25 shooting from field and 6 of 11 from the free-throw line. The Wildcats went the final 7:40 of the half without a field goal. Their eight field goals in the first half matched the number by Ramey.

—Field Level Media