Kansas State edges TCU in OT to advance to Big 12 semis

Junior guard Barry Brown scored the decisive basket with 11.2 seconds left in overtime as Kansas State posted a 66-64 victory over TCU on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship at Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Sophomore forward Makol Mawien contributed 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots for the fourth-seeded Wildcats (22-10). Junior forward Dean Wade and sophomore forward Xavier Sneed scored 12 points apiece and Brown tallied 11.

Senior guard Kenrich Williams had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for TCU (21-11). Junior guard Alex Robinson added 16 points, six assists and three steals and senior forward Vladimir Brodziansky had 13 points for the fifth-seeded Horned Frogs.

Kansas State will face either top-seeded Kansas or ninth-seeded Oklahoma State in Friday’s semifinals.

TCU sophomore guard Demsond Bane forced overtime with a 3-pointer from the right wing. The play was reviewed and Bane barely got the shot off before the buzzer to tie it at 59 while scoring his first points of the game.

Williams drained two free throws in the overtime with 1:04 remaining to tie it at 64. Brown’s driving hoop with 11.2 seconds left gave the Wildcats a two-point lead.

Robinson was fouled with 1.3 seconds remaining and missed the first attempt. He missed the second on purpose, and Sneed collected the rebound to wrap up the Kansas State win.

“They had a little momentum and it was tough,” Brown said during a postgame interview on ESPN2 about his team recovering from a nine-point second-half deficit. “We got in the huddle and said ‘weather the storm, weather the storm.’ After that, everything started going for us scoring.”

The Horned Frogs opened up a nine-point lead early in the second half behind an 11-0 run.

Williams drained two 3-pointers to start it and Robinson added a 3-pointer and a jumper, as TCU took a 43-34 lead with 14:53 left.

Robinson added two more 3-pointers — giving him 11 straight TCU points — as the Horned Frogs held a 49-41 advantage with 11:44 to play.

TCU led 53-47 after Williams’ dunk with 7:42 left, but then went scoreless for five minutes, 18 seconds while Kansas State rattled off the next eight points.

The Wildcats received a layup by Brown, two free throws by Sneed and a driving hoop by freshman guard Cartier Diarra to tie the score at 53 with 4:56 left.

Brodziansky had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting as the score was knotted at 30 at the break.

Neither team led by more than three points in the first half.

