Kansas State leads wire-to-wire again to beat TCU

Kansas State led from wire to wire to win its fourth straight game, defeating TCU 65-55 on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

After starting the conference season with two straight losses, the Wildcats (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) have stormed back into contention.

Including Wednesday’s wire-to-wire 74-61 win at No. 20 Oklahoma, Kansas State has not trailed in a game since Barry Brown scored the game-winner with four seconds left at Iowa State last Saturday.

TCU, which came in averaging a Big 12-best 80.0 points per game, was held to its lowest total of the season, with the previous low being 64 points.

Kansas State got a season-high 18 points from Xavier Sneed. Dean Wade, in his third game back after missing six games with a foot injury, scored 16 points. Barry Brown added 10. The starting five scored 60 of K-State’s 65 points, as Kamau Stokes and Makol Mawien chipped in eight points each.

TCU (13-4, 2-3 Big 12) played without its second-leading scorer, Kouat Noi (illness), who is averaging 14.2 points per game. The Horned Frogs were led by Alex Robinson with 17 points. Desmond Bane had 16 points and J.D. Miller added 11.

The Horned Frogs trailed by seven at halftime, but they could get no closer than four points in the second half.

K-State forced three straight TCU turnovers and jumped to an 8-1 lead. After the Frogs cut the deficit to 28-27 with 4:18 remaining in the first half, the Wildcats went on a 9-0 run to seize their biggest lead of the half.

A 3-pointer by Kendric Davis just before the buzzer cut it back to seven points.

Kansas State was led by Wade with 11 points at the half. Sneed added eight points, while Brown and Stokes each had six.

TCU was led by Robinson and Bane with eight points each. Davis added six points.

