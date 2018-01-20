Kansas State tops No. 24 TCU for second straight upset

Dean Wade scored 20 points and Makol Mawien added 18 as Kansas State recorded its second consecutive win over a Top 25 team with a 73-68 victory over No. 24 TCU in a Big 12 game Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

The Wildcats came into this game after an 87-69 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma this past Tuesday. Kansas State (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) had lost two of three before that win, and the Wildcats turned in another strong performance in this game.

They shot 52.9 percent from the field and moved the ball well, coming up with 18 assists on their 27 baskets and jumping to a big lead in the early minutes that forced TCU to keep battling back.

Wade and Mawien both helped at different times on offense. For Wade, he also posted six rebounds and six assists while Mawien added five rebounds.

TCU (14-5, 2-5) never took the lead in the game, and coach Jamie Dixon was not around to see the end of it. Dixon got ejected with 5:23 left in the game and Kansas State holding a 59-53 lead.

Still, the Horned Frogs nearly caught up. They cut the lead to two twice late, the first time at 62-60 on an Alex Robinson jumper with 3:53 left.

However, Kansas State scored the next four points before TCU rallied again in the closing moments.

A JD Miller dunk cut the lead to 70-68 in the final 10 seconds. After that, Barry Brown made two free throws for Kansas State with three seconds left and one more one second later to lock up the victory.

Vladimir Brodzianksky paced TCU with 15 points.

Kansas State scored the game’s first nine points as TCU misfired on its first six shots from the field. A Kenrich Williams layup 3:01 into the game broke through the Horned Frogs’ early drought.

However, the Wildcats stayed in front throughout the rest of the first half and held a 38-30 lead at the break.

Both teams changed their uniforms for this game, with Kansas State wearing throwbacks from the 1973-82 seasons and the Horned Frogs sporting uniforms that they first wore in 1949-50.

--Field Level Media