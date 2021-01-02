TCU holds off Kansas State, 67-60

RJ Nembhard had 21 points, including four clutch free throws in the final minute, as TCU defeated Kansas State 67-60 Saturday in Manhattan, Kan. The Horned Frogs, who never trailed in the game, have won five straight for the first time in two seasons.

TCU (9-2, 2-1 Big 12) also got 12 points from Kevin Easley and 11 from Mike Miles. The Horned Frogs outrebounded Kansas State 40-32.

Kansas State (5-6, 1-2 Big 12) had four players in double figures, led by DaJuan Gordon with 18, with Davion Bradford adding 14, Mike McGuirl with 13 and Nijel Pack with 12.

Kansas State started the second half with a 13-5 run to cut TCU’s lead to just two points, 41-39. But a 9-1 run put the Horned Frogs back up by 10. The Wildcats were not able to get inside six points until McGuirl hit a three-pointer to draw them within 59-56 wtih 2:58 left in the game. Jaedon LeDee hit a layup to put TCU back up by five points.

Gordon followed a missed layup by McGuirl to bring Kansas State within three again, but the Frogs hit six straight free throws down the stretch to seal it.

TCU raced out to an 18-point lead in the first half and went to the locker room up 36-26, only after Kansas State made a late run.

TCU dominated the scoreboard and the stat sheet in the first half. The Horned Frogs shot 61.5 percent while holding the Wildcats to just 32.4 percent in spite of the late spurt. The Frogs also outrebounded the Wildcats 19-16.

Bradford nearly had a double-double in the first half, pouring in 10 pounds and grabbing seven rebounds. Gordon added seven points, and Nembhard led the Horned Frogs with 10 points.

--Field Level Media