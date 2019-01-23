Stiff defense helps Kansas State top No. 14 Texas Tech

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Fixes throughout, changed headline

Kansas State used another stellar defensive effort to defeat No. 14 Texas Tech 58-45 on Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kan.

The Wildcats are tied with Kansas for the top spot in the Big 12 Conference. The Red Raiders are tied with Iowa State for fourth place, with Baylor in between the four clubs.

The Wildcats extended their winning streak to five games after an 0-2 start in Big 12 action. The Red Raiders lost their third straight game after starting the conference season 4-0.

Texas Tech, which came in averaging 71.6 points per game, was held to 26 below its average. Kansas State has made a habit of slowing down their opponents’ offense. In three previous games, the Wildcats held TCU to a season-low 55 points, 25 points below its season average; they held Iowa State to 57, 24 points below the Cyclones’ season average; and held Oklahoma to 61 points, 13 below its average.

When Barry Brown Jr.’s layup gave the Wildcats a 46-33 lead, it matched Tech’s largest deficit of the season.

The Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) were led by Brown with 15 points and Dean Wade with 13.

The Red Raiders (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) were led by Jarrett Culver with 17 points and Tariq Owens with 12.

The first half was a back-and-forth contest. The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but Tech quickly tied the score. Neither team led by more than five points until Kansas State stretched it to 28-18 with an 8-0 run. The Wildcats led 32-24 at the half.

When Brandone Francis hit two free throws with 13:08 left in the first half to give the Red Raiders a 9-7 lead, it was the first time since the final seconds three games ago that K-State trailed in a game.

Texas Tech was led in the first half by Culver with nine points, including seven of the last eight for Tech. Owens added seven points. Kansas State was led by Brown with 11 points. Wade added eight points.

Kansas State turned in its usual defensive effort in the first half, holding Tech to just 33.3 percent shooting.

