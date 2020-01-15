Edwards paces No. 23 Texas Tech in win at Kansas State

EditorsNote: fixes “23 first-half turnovers” in eighth graf

Jan 14, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Cartier Diarra (2) makes a layup during the first half of a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Bramlage Coliseum.

Sophomore Kyler Edwards scored a career-high 24 points as No. 23 Texas Tech defeated Kansas State 77-63 Tuesday in Manhattan, Kan.

Texas Tech (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) held a 31-23 rebounding advantage, including 14-6 on the offensive boards, leading to a 16-6 advantage in second-chance points.

Kansas State (7-9, 0-4 Big 12), which is last in scoring in the Big 12, was held below 64 points for the sixth time in seven games — and all six were losses.

Edwards was joined in double figures by Davide Moretti (14 points), and Jahmi’us Ramsey and Kevin McCullar (10 points each) for Texas Tech. Chris Clarke led the Red Raiders with eight rebounds to go with his eight points.

Kansas State was led by Cartier Diarra with 19 points. Xavier Sneed added 14, and Montavious Murphy had 11.

The Wildcats took their first — and only — lead, 46-45, at 13:24 of the second half. From there, Texas Tech went on a 16-4 run to regain control.

Kansas State was without starting guard Mike McGuirl (concussion protocol). He was replaced by freshman DaJuan Gordon, joining fellow freshman Murphy in the starting lineup. It was the first time since the 2016 Big 12 tournament that the Wildcats started two true freshmen. Those two freshmen — Dean Wade and Barry Brown — went on to help Kansas State reach the Elite 8 as juniors and share the Big 12 regular-season title with Texas Tech as seniors.

The first half was sloppy for both sides, as there were more turnovers (12) than field-goal attempts (nine) in the first seven minutes. The teams combined for 23 first-half turnovers.

The Wildcats didn’t hit their first field goal until a David Sloan layup with 14:13 left in the first half, and they didn’t get any points until 15:47 remained in the first half when Murphy hit two free throws.

Texas Tech let Kansas State back in the game after taking a 10-0 lead to start. The Wildcats responded with a 7-0 run to draw within three points. But an 8-0 Red Raiders surge opened up another double-digit lead, and Texas Tech held a comfortable margin the rest of the half, leading by as many as 15 points.

