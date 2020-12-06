UNLV notches first win, defeats Kansas State

EditorsNote: Several minor fixes/edits through

David Jenkins Jr. went 7-of-13 from 3-point range and finished with 25 points as UNLV never trailed in defeating Kansas State 68-58 Saturday night in Manhattan, Kan.

Trailing by three points with just over five minutes remaining, Kansas State’s Antonio Gordon missed a layup, Jenkins missed a 3-pointer and the Wildcats’ Nijel Pack missed a jumper.

Jenkins then nailed back-to-back 3-pointers, including one at the shot-clock buzzer, to key an 8-0 run.

Bryce Hamilton added 18 points for UNLV (1-4), and Caleb Grill chipped in 12. The Runnin’ Rebels leading trio nearly equaled K-State’s total points.

UNLV has made at least eight 3-pointers in all five of their games, and have hit at least 11 from long range in four of the five. They were 12-of-27 from distance on Saturday.

Mike McGuirl led Kansas State (1-3) with 17 points. DaJuan Gordon and Pack added nine each.

Just like they did in the first half, the Rebels sprinted out of the gate quickly in the second half. Leading 31-30 at the break, they hit three 3-pointers - one by Grill and two by Jenkins -- and led 40-32 with 17:30 left.

The Wildcats trimmed their deficit to three points, 56-53, on a pair of free throws from McGuirl with 5:55 left, but UNLV pulled away again.

The Rebels built a 10-point lead at 49-39 when Jenkins hit two more 3-pointers, and Hamilton scored on a layup to push the gap back to 64-53 with 3:10 left.

UNLV jumped out quickly, taking a 7-0 lead. The Rebels led by as many as eight points before the Wildcats tied it at 20-20. The game was tied several times, but each time UNLV responded with a bucket, and the Rebels went to halftime with a one-point lead.

Hamilton was a big part of the Rebels’ early lead, scoring nine of the 20 points, and he was key in keeping the Wildcats at bay. He finished the first half with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-3 from long range.

Jenkins chipped in eight points in the half. Pack led Kansas State with seven points, and McGuirl and Rudi Williams scored five apiece.

--Field Level Media