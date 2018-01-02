Freshman Allen nets 22, No. 6 West Virginia tops K-State

Teddy Allen and Lamont West combined for 41 points, and No. 6 West Virginia won its 13th straight game with a 77-69 road victory Monday in Big 12 play at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

Allen had 22 points off the bench, and West fueled a late push for the Mountaineers, scoring nine of his 19 points in the final nine minutes to help West Virginia (13-1) put away the Wildcats.

West’s 3-pointer gave the Mountaineers a 65-55 lead with 5:33 to play. Kansas State mounted one last charge and cut the West Virginia lead to 65-61 on a 3-pointer from Xavier Sneed with four minutes to play.

Sneed led Kansas State with 20 points, and Dean Wade added 167 points for the Wildcats (11-3), who got off to a slow start and never fully recovered.

The Mountaineers led by as much as 10 in the first half, with a James Bolden layup giving West Virginia a 25-15 lead with four minutes left before halftime.

Brian Patrick and Barry Brown hit 3-pointers in the final minutes of the half to cut into West Virginia lead. The Mountaineers took a 31-26 lead into intermission.

Brown finished with 14 points for the Wildcats.

Kansas State put up 91 points in its win at Iowa State on Friday, but struggled to get anything going in the first half against the Mountaineers’ defense. The Wildcats shot 25.0 percent from the floor in the first half.

West Virginia outrebounded Kansas State 38-27 and held the Wildcats to 35.7 percent shooting. The Mountaineers’ bench outscored Kansas State’s reserves 34-11.

West Virginia dropped its season-opener to Texas A&M, but has won its next 13 games.

West Virginia gets a crack at Trae Young and No. 7 Oklahoma next. The Mountaineers host the Sooners on Saturday.

Kansas State will face another ranked opponent, when the Wildcats travel to No. 18 Texas Tech on Saturday.

