K-State beats No. 12 West Virginia for first Big 12 win

EditorsNote: edits throughout; removes second reference to Xavier Sneed’s first name in last graf; shortens hed

Jan 18, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Zavier Sneed (20) steals the ball from West Virginia Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) during the first half of a game at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Junior guard Cartier Diarra tied a career-high with 25 points to lead Kansas State past No. 12 West Virginia 84-68 on Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

Freshman DaJuan Gordon also set a career-high, scoring 15 points for the Wildcats (8-9, 1-4 Big 12). Xavier Sneed scored 16.

West Virginia (14-3, 3-2) was led by Miles McBride and Chase Harler with 11 points each. Gabe Osabuohien added 10 points.

It was the 100th game between K-State and a ranked opponent in Bramlage Coliseum history. K-State is 39-61 in those games since the arena opened in 1988.

It was nearly a reversal from last season’s game in Manhattan, when West Virginia led by 15 points at halftime and by as many as 21 points in the second half before the Wildcats mounted the largest comeback in school history to win 71-69.

The Wildcats scored the first two baskets of the second half to extend the lead to 21 points. They eventually led by 24. But the Mountaineers used a 15-0 run to cut the lead to 57-49. WVU got as close as 60-54 before a 9-0 run by K-State put it away.

K-State finished the first half on a 16-4 run to take a 42-25 lead into intermission. It was the largest deficit of the season for West Virginia. The 42 points were the second-most in the first half for K-State.

Three consecutive 3-pointers by K-State erased a small WVU lead and gave the Wildcats a 17-11 lead midway through the half. From there, K-State gradually pulled away, extending the lead to double-figures at the 2:13 mark.

K-State was led in the first half by Gordon with 13 points, matching his career high. Sneed chipped in 12 points in the opening half. Gordon’s 3-for-3 from 3-point range keyed a big half for the Wildcats, who were 5-for-8. Meanwhile, West Virginia hit only 1-of-10 from beyond the arc.

—Field Level Media