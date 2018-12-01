Paschall helps No. 23 Villanova keep LaSalle winless

Senior forward Eric Paschall scored 27 and senior guard Phil Booth added 19 to power No. 23 Villanova to an 85-78 victory on Saturday at The Palestra in Philadelphia.

Paschall and Booth each hit 3 of 5 3-pointers.

Sophomore guard Collin Gillespie contributed 15 points for the Wildcats (6-2), who won their 23rd consecutive game against another Philadelphia Big 5 rival.

Junior guard Traci Carter was high for LaSalle (0-8) with 17 points. Junior guard Isiah Deas was right behind with 15 points, hitting 5 of 7 3-pointers.

LaSalle scored the first five points of the second half to take a 47-39 lead. Villanova followed with an 8-0 run to tie it. Jack Clark’s 3-pointer put LaSalle ahead 50-47.

Villanova eventually took a 55-54 lead on a four-point play when Saddiq Bey made a 3-pointer and was fouled. It was Villanova’s first lead since 2-0 and it never trailed again.

Leading 73-72, Villanova grew the lead with six unanswered points.

The Wildcats sank 19 of 23 free throws, all in the second half. Gillespie hit all eight free throws and Paschall was 6-of-7 from the line.

Villanova made 55.1 percent of its shots while LaSalle shot 58 percent.

The Explorers had 9 of their 15 turnovers in the second half.

The Explorers, who led by as many 12 points in the first half, hit 15 of 27 shots, include 9 of 15 3-pointers, to take three-point halftime lead.

The Wildcats shot slightly better in the opening half, making 15 of 25 shots, including 9 of 14 3-pointers.

The difference was LaSalle made all three free throws in the first half.

The Explorers played without leading scorer Pookie Powell (back spasms), leading rebounder Jared Kimbrough (back) and key reserve Cheddi Mosely (concussion). Powell is averaging 18.3 points per game and Kimbrough was the top rebounder with a 5.4 average.

LaSalle used a 9-0 run to take a 32-20 lead on two 3-pointers by Deas and Clark.

Trailing 42-32, Villanova scored the final seven points to narrow the halftime deficit to three points.

