Preview: Boston College vs. La Salle

Boston College hopes to get guard Jerome Robinson going and to clean up its act a bit ahead of a matchup with La Salle on Sunday in a consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Robinson, who led the Eagles in scoring (18.7) a season ago, is averaging just 7.7 on 25 percent shooting in the last three games after a sluggish 10-point outing in Saturday’s 75-64 loss to Texas Tech.

The junior had four of Boston College’s 18 turnovers and one of the team’s season-low three 3-pointers. “These early games, hopefully, you learn from these situations,” coach Jim Christian told reporters. “I thought it was a game of time, scores and situations, and we were not very good.” The Explorers got another big game from senior B.J. Johnson (22 points on 9-of-15 shooting and seven rebounds) but nobody else scored in double figures in an 82-74 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. “We were excited. We were ready,” La Salle coach John Giannini told the media after his team failed to recover from a 46-24 halftime deficit. “We did everything right in the first part of the first half except make wide open shots.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-1): All five starters scored in double figures in Saturday’s loss, led by sophomore Ky Bowman with 15. The issue for the Eagles came when they had to turn to the bench, as four reserves were outscored 28-6 by Texas Tech’s second unit. Steffon Mitchell, who entered the day third on the team in scoring at 12 points per game, was held to one in 25 minutes.

ABOUT LA SALLE (3-1): Johnson is averaging 21.8 points and Saturday marked the first time this season that he failed to record a double-double, although his 60 percent effort from the floor was a season high. Junior Pookie Powell had a team-high five assists but shot 3-for-11 and scored a season-low eight points. Backup center Miles Brookins made all three of his shot attempts to improve to 9-for-11 on the season.

TIP-INS

1. Johnson has yet to record an assist in 152 minutes while turning the ball over 15 times.

2. Eagles G Jordan Chatman has hit all 12 of his free throws this season after making 42-of-46 in 2016-17.

3. La Salle has won two of three meetings, although the teams have not met since 1971.

PREDICTION: Boston College 73, La Salle 68