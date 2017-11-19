Boston College pulls away from La Salle

Jerome Robinson scored 21 of his season-high 25 points and Nic Popovic tallied a career-high 18 points to lead Boston College to an 82-61 victory over La Salle in the third-place game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Sunday in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Robinson, mired in a shooting slump that included a 1-of-14 game in a win over Maine, turned it on at the right time as Boston College, which lost to Texas Tech on Saturday, broke the game open in the second half.

Robinson, who had seven games with at least 25 points last year, was 8 of 14 from the floor and made three of his four attempts from behind the arc.

Boston College (4-1) got 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals from Ky Bowman, Robinson’s backcourt mate. Teddy Hawkins added 10 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Chatman scored 10 points.

Popovic, who ended a streak of 17 straight games in single digits with 12 points Saturday, also had seven rebounds in the victory.

B.J. Johnson, who had 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals in Saturday’s loss to No. 20 Northwestern, led La Salle (3-2) with 27 points and Pookie Powell scored 16.

Boston College, guilty of 18 turnovers in Saturday’s loss, gave it up 15 times Sunday. La Salle committed just 10 turnovers but shot 34.4 percent from the floor and was 8 of 32 on 3-point tries.

The Eagles, who ran up a 48-34 rebound advantage, shot 48.4 percent from the floor and were 8 of 23 on 3-pointers.

La Salle hosts No. 11 Miami on Wednesday in Reading, Pa. Boston College hosts Colgate the same day.