Oregon State holds off Long Beach State

Ethan Thompson scored a game-high 18 points Sunday as Oregon State rallied from a halftime deficit to stop Long Beach State 75-72 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.

Thompson’s last points came on a lane jumper with 1:53 left that gave the Beavers (5-1) a 73-67 lead. Stephen Thompson, Jr. added 17, while Tres Tinkle contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Gilgorije Rakocevic was good for 10 points.

Edon Maxhuni came off the bench to pace the 49ers (2-5) with 15 points. KJ Byers scored 13 to go along with six rebounds, while Temidayo Yussuf and reserve Jordan Roberts each tallied 10 points.

Yussuf also hauled in 11 boards for a double-double as Long Beach State shot 38.5 percent from the field, including 4 of 16 from 3-point range.

The Beavers shot 42.9 percent and were 5 of 21 from 3-point range.

After Zach Reichle sank two free throws with 11 seconds left to push Oregon State’s lead to three points, Long Beach State had two chances to force overtime. But Deishuan Booker missed a 3-pointer, and Tinkle rejected another 3-point try by Jordan Griffin as time expired.

The Beavers canned nearly 53 percent of their field goal tries in the second half and led by as many as 11 points. The 49ers hit only 30.6 percent from the floor after halftime.

Long Beach State came out of the locker room and landed the first punch, establishing an 8-2 lead when Byers converted a transition layup less than four minutes into the game. Oregon State gradually reeled the 49ers in and tied the game at 14 when Thompson sank two free throws.

The Beavers took their first lead at 18-17 on a Kylor Kelley dunk with 9:42 left in the half and stayed in front for most of the next five minutes. Long Beach State regained the edge with 4:25 remaining as Maxhuni drained two free throws to make it 27-26.

With the score tied at 31, the 49ers ended the half on a 7-2 run. Maxhuni’s pass to Mason Riggins led to a layup with seven seconds left that set the halftime score at 38-33. Long Beach State canned 48.3 percent of its shots in the half, while Oregon State hit only 33.3 percent.

