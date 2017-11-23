Missouri coasts to convincing win over Long Beach St.

The Missouri defense forced Long Beach State into multiple long scoring droughts, and the Tigers rolled past the 49ers 95-58 on Thursday in the opening round of the Advocare Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Long Beach State started 1 of 10 from the field, as Missouri raced to a 13-2 lead.

The Tigers led by 22 at halftime and never looked back.

Jordan Geist scored 16 points off the bench to lead Missouri. Jontay Porter scored 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

Porter is the brother of Michael Porter Jr., the nation’s No. 2 recruit. Michael Porter had lower back surgery on Wednesday, likely ending his college career after just two minutes on the court. Recovery time is expected to be three to four months.

Gabe Levin led Long Beach State with 12 points. The senior forward was just 1-for-6 from the field but made 10 of 10 free throws.

Porter had 10 points, four rebounds and four blocks, helping the Tigers to a 43-21 halftime lead.

Long Beach State didn’t make a field goal during the final 4:44 of the first half. The 49ers were 6-for-29 from the field in the first half.

Missouri scored eight points off turnovers and outscored the 49ers 22-8 on second-chance points.

After Jordan Griffin hit Long Beach State’s second bucket, a 3-pointer, the Tigers outscored the 49ers 12-4 to take a 25-9 lead with 9:11 remaining in the half.

Missouri will face the St. John‘s-Oregon State winner in Friday’s second round, while Long Beach State will play the losing team.