Long Beach State upends Stanford

Jordan Griffin scored 14 points during a decisive Long Beach State run that put the game away, and the 49ers beat Stanford 76-68 on Sunday afternoon at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.

Griffin finished with 21 points and was 5-for-9 from beyond the arc for Long Beach State (4-6).

Reid Travis scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Cardinal (4-6). Isaac White made five 3-pointers and added 17 points.

After Stanford tied the game with 5:23 to go, Griffin made three straight 3-pointers, and the 49ers outscored the Cardinal 17-9 the rest of the way.

It was a much-improved defensive effort for Long Beach State, which had given up 94 points a game in losses to Nebraska, Arizona and Fresno State.

The 49ers had 17 points off Stanford’s 17 turnovers. The Cardinal had none.

Bryan Alberts scored 15 points for the 49ers, who made 10 3-pointers.

Alberts scored eight points during a 10-0 Long Beach State run that gave the 49ers a 58-53 edge with 7:18 to go.

Reid Travis responded, scoring six straight points for Stanford to tie it at 59,

Long Beach State’s largest lead was 11 points.

Stanford outrebounded Long Beach State 37-24.

There were five lead changes during a tight first half. Neither team scored during the final 2:39, and the Cardinal led 29-27 at the break.

Stanford outrebounded the 49ers 22-11, including 8-2 on the offensive end in the first half.

The Cardinal led 24-19 with 6:32 left, the biggest lead for either team in the opening 20 minutes.