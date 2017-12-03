Preview: Stanford at Long Beach State

Two teams experiencing similar growing pains meet Sunday as Stanford visits Long Beach State, which is hosting its second game in two days after losing 106-70 to Fresno State on Saturday. Stanford is hoping to build on a strong performance from last Wednesday, when the Cardinal snapped a four-game losing streak with a 70-54 victory over visiting Montana.

Preseason All-American Reid Travis averages 21.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for Stanford, which closed the month of November on a high note after going winless in games against Florida, Ohio State and Portland State at the PK80 Invitational. Point guard Daejon Davis scored a career-high 17 points in the win over Montana as the Cardinal finished the game on a 26-4 run. Davis has started all eight games and been asked to assume a greater scoring role with forward Dorian Pickens and guard Marcus Sheffield both unavailable due to foot injuries. Davis is one of three freshmen starting for second-year coach Jerod Haase, whose team is averaging 75.4 points per game, up nearly seven points from last season.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT STANFORD (4-5): Haase remains bullish about freshman guard Isaac White, who came off the bench for the first time this season Wednesday and was held to four points on 1-of-6 shooting in 11 minutes. Junior guard Robert Cartwright started in place of White and recorded 11 points and five assists. Stanford needs White’s perimeter shooting to complement its strong post game, led by Travis and senior forward Michael Humphrey, who have combined to average 32.1 points and 16.3 rebounds per game.

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (3-6): Junior forward Temidayo Yussuf scored a season-high 13 points in Saturday’s loss as Fresno State dominated the boards and shot 61.3 percent from the field. Picked to finish fourth in the Big West preseason poll, the 49ers are led by the frontcourt of Yussuf and 6-7 senior forward Gabe Levin, who began the weekend averaging team highs in points (14.5) and rebounds (9.1). The 49ers are seeking their second win over a Pac-12 opponent this season after defeating Oregon State 74-69 on Nov. 24.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford holds a 3-0 lead in the all-time series, including a 94-77 win in the last meeting on Dec. 15, 2001.

2. Long Beach State is hosting two regular-season games on back-to-back nights for the first time since 1976.

3. Stanford is 57-9 all-time against teams currently in the Big West Conference.

PREDICTION: Stanford 76, Long Beach State 62