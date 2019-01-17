Louisville's Nwora lights up BC for career-high 32

Jordan Nwora scored 18 of his career-high 32 points in the first half and pulled down 10 rebounds to help host Louisville shake off a slow start and a second-half Boston College surge for an 80-70 win Wednesday night.

Nwora, the team’s leading scorer, went 5 of 9 from 3-point range and Dwayne Sutton recorded his third straight double-double with 14 points with 10 boards. The Cardinals (12-5, 3-1 in ACC), who trailed by 12 in the first half, looked like they might suffer a major letdown after stunning then-No. 12 North Carolina 83-62 at Chapel Hill in their previous contest.

“We’ve got to attack each game with the same mindset,” said Nwora, who has scored at least 20 in each of Louisville’s last two home games. “We’re going to play hard each game.”

Louisville, which shot 46.8 percent, closed the first half on a 27-5 run to lead by 10. It remained in control until Boston College (9-7, 0-4) used a 16-0 run to get within five points late in the game. However, the Cardinals stood strong and handed the Eagles a fifth consecutive defeat and sixth in a row in this series.

Jordan Chatman hit six 3s and finished with 21 points for Boston College, which has dropped its first four league games for the second time in four seasons.

BC star Ky Bowman finished with 14 points, 13 boards and seven assists — but shot just 6-for-17, including 0-for-6 from 3-point distance. The junior guard entered the game third in the ACC averaging 20.3 points.

The Eagles, who have dealt with plenty of injuries all season, were without second-leading scorer Wynston Tabbs (14.1 points per game), who is considered day-to-day with a knee injury.

Louisville will try to match a season high with its third straight victory on Saturday when it visits Georgia Tech. Boston College, meanwhile, will host No. 11 Florida State on Sunday.

