Down 23, No. 2 Duke rallies to stun No. 16 Louisville

Cam Reddish made two free throws with 14.9 seconds to play as second-ranked Duke completed a comeback from a 23-point, second-half deficit to defeat No. 16 Louisville 71-69 on Tuesday night in Louisville, Ky.

Zion Williamson scored 27 points and grabbed the clinching rebound in the final seconds as Duke posted the biggest second-half comeback in Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career.

Christen Cunningham’s 15-foot jumper fell away with a chance to tie for Louisville in the final moments.

Duke (22-2, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) has an eight-game winning streak, and it kept sole possession of first place in the conference.

Reddish finished with 22 points and RJ Barrett posted 13 points. Williamson had 12 rebounds.

Duke shaved the deficit to 62-52 with more than five minutes to play. A three-point play by Williamson and two free throws from Reddish cut the gap to 66-59 with 4:05 to play.

Reddish’s 3-pointer with 1:29 left tied the game at 69-69.

Jordan Nwora scored 23 points to go with 12 rebounds, Dwayne Sutton had 15 points and Steven Enoch added 14 points for Louisville, which has lost three of its past four games.

The Cardinals (17-8, 8-4) were up 59-36 with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Duke was fresh off its second victory against Virginia of the season Saturday night. Now, the Blue Devils are unbeaten in six road outings this season.

In coach Chris Mack’s first season, the Cardinals own victories against Michigan State and North Carolina but could not add Duke to that list.

Louisville led 38-29 at halftime despite Williamson’s 13 first-half points. The Cardinals stretched the margin to 48-32 early in the second half as Williamson picked up his third foul. He was called for his fourth foul with 12:14 to play.

In the second half, Duke made only one of its first 12 shots. The Blue Devils scored just 10 points across the first 12 minutes of the second half.

Duke shot 36.3 percent from the field in the opening half and only attempted two free throws.

Louisville didn’t score on its first six possessions but ended up with a 5-2 lead five minutes into the game.

Duke made 13 shots from 3-point range Saturday night at Virginia but missed its first five long-range shots against Louisville. The Blue Devils were 3-for-12 in the first half on 3-point attempts and finished 7-for-28 from long range.

