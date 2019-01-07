Nwora helps Louisville rally past Miami

Jordan Nwora scored 20 points to help the host Louisville Cardinals rally past the Miami Hurricanes 90-73 in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Sunday night.

Sophomore center Malik Williams added a career high in points (19) and rebounds (11) as the Cardinals (10-4, 1-0 ACC) improved to 6-0 at home against Miami in the all-time series.

Nwora, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward who entered the game averaging 17.6 points, made 8 of 16 shots from the floor, including 3 of 6 3-pointers. As a team, Louisville shot 41.9 percent on 3-pointers (13 of 31).

Miami (8-6, 0-2), which has just seven scholarship players on its active roster, led by as many as 15 points in the first half but couldn’t maintain its advantage.

Leading the way for Miami were guards Dejan Vasiljevic (19 points), Zach Johnson (19 points) and Chris Lykes (18 points). Ebuka Izundu was Miami’s best inside player with eight points and 10 rebounds.

The game marked the first career collegiate start for Miami’s Anthony Mack, a 6-foot-6 wing who made his first shot — a 3-pointer — but finished with just three points.

Miami dominated the game’s first 10-plus minutes, taking a 30-15 lead. But Louisville made a run, cutting Miami’s advantage to 41-40 at halftime.

Louisville, which made 5 of 15 3-point shots in the first half, was led during that span by Nwora, who had 18 points. He made 11 straight Louisville points during the Cardinals’ rally.

Miami, which made 7 of 14 3-point shots in the first half, was led during that stretch by Lykes, who had 10 points. He nearly had a four-point play except that he missed the free throw after a made 3-pointer with contact.

However, Miami missed its first seven tries from deep in the second half. That allowed the Cardinals to take a 53-50 lead with 14:11 remaining in the half. That was Louisville’s first lead since 2-0, but it was enough to spur the Cardinals to victory.

