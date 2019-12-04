Top-ranked Louisville frustrates No. 4 Michigan

EditorsNote: changes to “forward” in lede

Dec 3, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Jon Teske (15) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Junior forward Jordan Nwora scored 22 points to lead No. 1 Louisville to a 58-43 home victory over No. 4 Michigan in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game on Tuesday night.

The game was a surprising defensive struggle between two teams that had been scoring more than 80 points per game.

Both teams were held to their season-low point totals, but Louisville made a few more shots and suffocated Michigan on the defensive end.

The Wolverines shot 25.9 percent (15 of 58) overall and 15.8 percent (3 of 19) from 3-point range.

Louisville wasn’t much better, shooting 36.7 percent overall (22 of 60) and 21.1 percent (4 of 19) from 3-point range.

Nwora shot 9 of 23 and added 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (8-0).

Senior center Steven Enoch had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and senior Dwayne Sutton had 11 rebounds for Louisville.

Senior center Jon Teske produced 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan (7-1).

Michigan went on an 8-0 run early in the second half to cut Louisville’s lead to 30-26, but the Cardinals answered with a 10-0 run to take a 14-point lead with 13:18 remaining.

Louisville took a 43-28 edge with 12:13 to go and kept the margin in double figures the rest of the way.

Michigan cut Louisville’s lead to 47-37 with 6:00 remaining, but the Cardinals answered with a 6-1 run to take a 53-38 lead with 2:08 left and virtually seal the decision.

Louisville never trailed in the game, jumping out to an 18-5 lead with 7:49 left in the first half. The Cardinals lead 28-18 at halftime.

The Cardinals had a 48-41 rebounding advantage and committed just eight turnovers to the Wolverines’ 10.

—Field Level Media