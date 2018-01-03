Pitt boss: Louisville runs win streak over Pittsburgh to 11

Quentin Snider scored 11 of his 19 points in the first half and Louisville opened ACC play with a 77-51 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Deng Adel, who leads the Cardinals in scoring with 15.4 points per game, finished with 12 points. Ray Spalding scored 10 points, and Ryan McMahon added another 10 off the bench for the Cardinals (11-3, 1-0).

Louisville has won its last 11 matchups against Pittsburgh -- its second-longest current winning streak against an ACC opponent behind Virginia Tech at 12.

Freshman guard Parker Stewart led Pittsburgh (8-7, 0-2) with 12 points, while Marcus Carr added 11 and Shamiel Stevenson had 10. The Panthers lost for the third time in 10 games with the other setbacks coming against No. 18 West Virginia and No. 15 Miami in its ACC opener.

A pair of 3-pointers by Ryan McMahon capped a 15-0 run and the Cardinals led 26-12 with 8:36 left in the opening half. Louisville held the Panthers scoreless for more than seven minutes. Parker Stewart ended the drought with a 3-pointer with 6:52 left.

Louisville was dominant at both ends of the court and continued to pull away. Pittsburgh struggled to contain the Cardinals’ quick transition.

A pair of 3-pointers by Snider increased Louisville’s margin to 41-23 at the break. The Cardinals outscored the Panthers 24-10 in the paint and had nine points off nine turnovers.

Pittsburgh played better early in the second half and scored seven consecutive points to cut the margin to 41-30. Louisville, however, was just to big inside and regained control.

A layup by Anas Mahmoud provided a 48-32 lead with 14:31 left in the game and Pittsburgh never threatened the rest of the way. Mahmoud, who is third in the nation in blocked shots (4.08), swatted another two against the Panthers.

Pittsburgh Ryan Luther, who is one of four players in the ACC averaging a double-double, missed his fifth consecutive game with a stress reaction in his right foot. Luther is averaging 12.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

The Panthers fell to 0-7 all-time at the KFC Yum! Center and 1-9 all-time at Louisville.

