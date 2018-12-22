Nwora leads Louisville's comeback over Robert Morris

Jordan Nwora scored 19 points and sparked a second-half comeback to lead host Louisville to a 73-59 win over Robert Morris on Friday.

Nwora, a 6-8 sophomore, scored 12 of his points in the second half to help the Cardinals overcome an 11-point deficit from the first half. Nwora was 7-for-12 from the field and added 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

Louisville (9-3) has won three straight and six of its last seven. The Cardinals also got 16 points and five rebounds from Steven Enoch and 14 points and seven rebounds from Dwayne Sutton.

Louisville was without starting guard Christen Cunningham, a graduate senior who averages 8.6 points. Cunningham remained in concussion protocol after falling and hitting his head in practice. Darius Perry took his place in the lineup and scored nine points.

Robert Morris (4-8) got 18 points from sophomore Charles Bain, who was 6-for-9 from the floor and 3-for-3 on 3-pointers. Malik Petteway came off the bench to add 10 points and six rebounds.

The Colonials, who shot 28 percent from the floor in the second half, lost for the fifth straight time and concluded the road portion of their nonconference schedule.

The Colonials outscored Louisville 16-2 midway in the first half to take a 28-17 lead, only to have the Cardinals go on a 12-0 run finished by an Enoch dunk, giving him 10 points in the half. Robert Morris shot 48.3 percent from the floor and took a 32-29 lead at halftime.

Robert Morris led 39-31 early in the second half after Bain struck for back-to-back 3-pointers, but Louisville went on a 12-2 run, taking the lead 43-41 on Perry’s 3-pointer with 14:05 remaining.

The Cardinals aggressively attacked the basket, and it paid off at the free throw line. Louisville was 22-for-27 at the line, and 15-for-18 in the second half. Robert Morris was 5-for-9 from the line.

The Cardinals have won 37 of their last 39 home games against nonconference opposition. They are 81-5 against nonconference teams on their home floor, the KFC Yum Center. Louisville improved to 2-0 against Robert Morris.

Both teams are off until Dec. 29. Louisville will host rival Kentucky, while Robert Morris hosts Hood College.

