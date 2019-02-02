No. 9 North Carolina tops No. 15 Louisville, gains revenge

EditorsNote: fixes game score in seventh graph, typo in eighth graph

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Garrison Brooks (15) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Jordan Nwora (33) during the first at KFC Yum! Center.

Luke Maye scored 20 points as No. 9 North Carolina avenged a loss by whipping No. 15 Louisville 79-69 on Saturday afternoon in Louisville, Ky.

The visiting Tar Heels built a big lead in the first half and withstood a few mini-rallies from Louisville to secure their fifth consecutive victory and knock the Cardinals out of a share of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

North Carolina (17-4, 7-1 ACC) is just a half-game out of the top spot in the league. The Tar Heels are 5-0 in ACC road games going into a three-game homestand.

Cameron Johnson added 19 points, accounting for half of North Carolina’s six 3-point baskets. Garrison Brooks had 12 points and Kenny Williams had 10.

Maye, a senior forward who was coming off a season-low four-points Tuesday at Georgia Tech, also collected 11 rebounds. Johnson pulled in 10 boards as part of the Tar Heels’ 49-32 rebounding margin.

North Carolina won despite point guard Coby White scoring only eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.

The Cardinals held an ACC-best six-game winning streak that began with an 83-62 whipping of North Carolina on Jan. 12.

Dwayne Sutton (19 points), Christen Cunningham (15 points) and Jordan Nwora (11 points) led Louisville (16-6, 7-2).

Louisville led the ACC in turnover margin in the conference entering the game, but committed 11 to North Carolina’s 10.

The Tar Heels climbed to a double-digit lead in the first half, almost a reversal of last month’s outcome in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Louisville pulled within 58-49 before the midway mark of the second half. North Carolina responded with a 10-2 spurt.

The Tar Heels led by 19 points in the first half before settling for a 44-28 advantage at the break when Nassir Little tipped in a shot.

Maye and Johnson each posted 12 points in the half. North Carolina held a 28-12 first-half rebounding advantage.

