Buzzer-beater, turnover save No. 1 Virginia from Louisville upset

Freshman De’Andre Hunter banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to steal No. 1 Virginia a win on the road away from Louisville 67-66 Thursday night.

Virginia (27-2, 16-1 ACC) trailed the Cardinals by four points with two seconds left when Ty Jerome was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Jerome made two out of three before the Cavaliers were called for a lane violation on the final attempt.

Louisville (19-11, 9-8) was then called for a traveling violation when Deng Adel ran the baseline on the ensuing out of bounds play, giving Virginia the last possession and ultimately the win.

The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 13 in the second half but showed their resilience on both ends of the floor to claw their way back from a poor-shooting first 35 minutes of the game. Jerome led the way with 21 points as Virginia shot 43 percent for the game, which included making six of its final eight shots.

Louisville seemed to have the game under control the whole way through until a Virginia spurt late in the game gave the Cavaliers life. The Cardinals shot 41 percent for the game but made just one of their last seven shots. Louisville also missed two crucial free throws in the game’s final minute to keep the Cavaliers in the game.

Adel led Louisville with 18 points while Ray Spalding added 16.

After grabbing an early 10-7 lead, Virginia allowed Louisville to use a 13-0 run to take a double-digit advantage halfway through the first 20 minutes.

The Cardinals would lead by as many as 13 in the first half before being held without a field goal in the final 6:45.

Louisville led 32-26 at the half.

The Cardinals shot 46 percent in the half while Virginia was held to 31 percent.

Virginia closes out its regular season Saturday at home against Notre Dame while Louisville will travel to take on North Carolina State.

