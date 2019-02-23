Strong second half helps No. 3 Virginia rally past No. 18 Louisville

No. 3 Virginia erased a 10-point halftime deficit to knock off 18th-ranked Louisville 64-52 on Saturday afternoon in Louisville, Ky.

Feb 23, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Dwayne Sutton (24) reacts during the first against the Virginia Cavaliers half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore De’Andre Hunter scored a career-high 26 points with 19 of those coming in the second half as the Cavaliers shot 46.4 percent in the win.

Louisville (18-10, 9-6) scored just 15 second-half points and shot 20 percent during the final 20 minutes as they were outscored by 22. Each team held a 12-point lead in the game as Virginia (24-2, 12-2) ended the game by holding the Cardinals to 1-12 shooting.

Mamadi Diakite scored 14 points while Jay Huff added 12 to complement Hunter as guards Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome were held to 12 total points on 4-20 shooting.

Jordan Nwora led Louisville with 17 points but was just 1-5 from the three-point line in the second half. Ryan McMahon scored all 12 of his points in the first half as Virginia held Louisville to 2-17 shooting from deep in the second half.

Virginia outrebounded Louisville 39-28 and outscored them in the paint 38-4 in a dominate second-half performance.

The Cavaliers knocked off their fifth top-25 opponent on the road this season to set a new ACC record.

Virginia never led in the first half as they fell victim to a Louisville team that felt like they couldn’t miss from beyond the arc.

The Cardinals knocked down 10 of their 16 three-pointers as they made just one 2-point basket.

While Louisville was hot from the outside, Virginia played the first 20 minutes and did not make a three-pointer as they missed all 11 of their attempts. Huff put in 10 points off of the bench while Hunter was limited to just seven minutes after picking up two quick fouls.

McMahon and Nwora put in 12 points apiece as they combined for seven of Louisville’s 10 made three-pointers.

