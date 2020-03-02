No. 11 Louisville alone atop ACC with win over Virginia Tech

Jordan Nwora had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 11 Louisville to a 68-52 victory over Virginia Tech in an ACC game Sunday in Louisville.

Mar 1, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Wabissa Bede (3) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals center Steven Enoch (23) during the first at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals (24-6, 15-4 ACC) extended their winning streak to 16 games over the Hokies (15-14, 6-12) extending to 1991-92.

The win also puts Louisville alone in first place in the ACC with the Cardinals only having one more game left in the regular season.

The Cardinals, who shot 45.6 percent from the field and made only 6 of 20 shots from 3-point range, had only one other double-digit scorer (Ryan McMahon with 10 points). Steven Enoch had 11 rebounds and Dwayne Sutton finished with nine.

Louisville junior center Malik Williams did not play after suffering a left ankle injury last week in the loss at Florida State. He is out indefinitely.

Virginia Tech, which has lost four straight games, was led by Jalen Cone’s 15 points. Nahiem Alleyne added 12 points.

After the Hokies led 34-32 with 16:38 left in regulation, the Cardinals started pulling away with a 15-2 run that opened a 44-34 lead with 11:56 remaining.

Virginia Tech made only one field goal in more than a 7-minute stretch during the Cardinals’ surge. The Hokies were 1 of 9 from the field in that stretch.

Louisville led by at least eight points the rest of the way.

After Cone made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 59-49 with 4:00 remaining, the Cardinals scored six unanswered points, including four by David Johnson on a layup and dunk to pull away for good.

Louisville outrebounded Virginia Tech 40-26 and controlled the paint outscoring the Hokies 32-12.

Louisville next plays Saturday at Virginia in its regular-season finale. The Hokies host Clemson on Wednesday and conclude their regular season at Notre Dame on Saturday.

