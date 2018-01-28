Louisville wallops Wake Forest, 96-77

Forward V.J. King and guard Quintin Snider scored 15 points apiece as host Louisville pulled away in the second half and routed visiting Wake Forest 96-77 on Saturday night.

King and Snider combined to shoot 12 of 16 from the floor as Louisville (16-5, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the fifth time in six games and nearly cracked 100 points for the second time since joining the league in 2013-14.

Forward Deng Adel added 14 points while reserve forward Dwayne Sutton contributed 13 for the Cardinals, who shot 50.7 percent from the floor and made 10 of 25 3-point attempts.

Freshman guard Chaundee Brown scored 20 points as Wake Forest (8-13, 1-8) tied a season high by committing 20 turnovers in its seventh consecutive loss. Bryant Crawford added 19 but led the Demon Deacons with six turnovers.

Center Doral Moore added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Wake Forest, which shot 47.5 percent but allowed a season high in points.

Wake Forest made seven of its first 11 shots opened a 17-8 lead on a jumper by Childress with 13:57 remaining in the first half. Louisville answered with a 19-2 run over the next 6:50 and held a 27-19 lead on a 3-pointer by Ryan McMahon.

After Wake Forest sliced the deficit to 30-26 on two free throws by Crawford, Louisville closed the half with a 12-7 spurt in the final four-plus minutes for a 42-33 halftime lead.

Louisville never trailed by less than double-digits for the rest of the game after Snider’s jumper opened a 56-45 edge with 15:40 remaining. The Cardinals opened their first 20-point lead on a 3-pointer by Perry with 11:03 left, starting a 10-0 run.

The Cardinals opened their only 30-point lead at 88-58 on a free throw by Sutton with 6:24 remaining.

