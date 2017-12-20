Defense helps LSU roll past Sam Houston State

Skylar Mays scored 13 points and LSU’s defense shut down Sam Houston State as the Tigers rolled to an 80-58 non-conference victory Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, La.

The Tigers (7-3) held the Bearkats (6-6) to 11 points during a nearly 20-minute stretch from the middle of the first half to the middle of the second half.

Abrian Edwards was the only Bearkats player to score in double figures, finishing with 22 points. Sam Houston shot 35.9 percent (23 of 65) from the floor, including 13 percent (3 of 24) on 3-pointers.

Randy Onwuasor came off the Tigers’ bench to match Mays’ 13 points, Duop Reath and Daryl Edwards scored 11 each and Wayde Sims scored 10 off the bench.

Mays scored six points as LSU started the second half with an 11-0 run.

Sam Houston State managed just three points during the first 8 1/2 minutes of the second half as the Tigers increased the lead to 59-32.

The Bearkats started the game well, using an early 11-0 run to take a 17-9 lead.

Mays scored five consecutive LSU points as the Tigers took a 25-23 lead.

Aaron Epps, Edwards and Tremont Waters each scored three points as LSU increased its lead to 38-29 at halftime.

Sam Houston scored just eight points during the final 11 minutes of the half.

LSU, which bounced back from an 83-82 home loss to Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, hosts North Florida on Friday. The Bearkats, who defeated Little Rock 57-55 last Friday, host Utah Valley this Friday.