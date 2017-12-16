Canete helps Stephen F. Austin stun LSU

Senior guard Ivan Canete’s bucket with 5.9 seconds left capped a wild finish and Stephen F. Austin survived a missed layup at the buzzer to stun LSU 83-82 on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.

Canete’s 3-pointer gave the Lumberjacks an 81-79 lead with 30.1 seconds to play before freshman guard Tremont Waters put the Tigers ahead 82-81 with a 3-point shot with 18.8 seconds left.

Canete then scored to put the Lumberjacks back in front, and LSU senior forward Aaron Epps had a chance to win it, but could not convert.

Canete scored 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting -- 4 of 5 from 3-point range -- for SFA (10-1), which has won six straight and improved to 4-26 all-time versus the SEC. Sophomore guard Kevon Harris, the Lumberjacks’ leading scorer at 17.5 points entering the game, had 11 points and six rebounds before leaving with 44.2 seconds left in first half after getting poked in the eye.

Waters recorded 19 points, six assists and four steals, and Epps had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Skylar Mays scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half for the Tigers (6-3), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Stephen F. Austin led 48-47 at the break after the teams combined to shoot 56.7 percent -- 61.5 by LSU -- and make 13 of 22 from 3-point range.

After sophomore forward Wayde Sims’ three-point play created the largest margin of the first half and gave the Tigers a 36-27 lead with 5:59 left, Harris scored consecutive baskets for his first five points of the game.

The Lumberjacks didn’t score on their first 10 possessions of the second half but fell behind only 54-48 -- the largest deficit of the second half.