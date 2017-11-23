Marquette duo combines for 50 in win over LSU

Andrew Rowsey and Sam Hauser combined for 50 points, helping Marquette overcome a huge performance from LSU freshman guard Tremont Waters in a 94-84 victory for the Golden Eagles on Wednesday at the Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center in Hawaii.

Rowsey scored 30 points, including a 16-for-16 performance from the foul line, and Hauser finished with 20 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Golden Eagles (3-2), who bounced back from a loss to No. 6 Wichita State.

Waters poured in a career-high 39 points for LSU (3-2). The Tigers fell behind big early, but rallied to keep the game close into the second half.

The Golden Eagles built a double-digit lead with a 10-0 run midway through the second half. Sacar Anim had a 3-pointer and a dunk during the spurt, and Rousey knocked down a 3-pointer to give Marquette a 73-61 lead with seven minutes to play.

Anim finished with 12 points off the bench.

Marquette hit 10 of its first 11 shots, including six 3-pointers, to take a 29-16 lead midway through the first half. LSU chipped away at the lead and was back within six after a Brandon Rachal dunk with five minutes left in the half.

Waters has 22 points in the first half, but Marquette led 46-44 at halftime, behind 18 points from Hauser.

Sophomore guard Skylar Mays finished with 10 points for LSU.

The Golden Eagles shot 57.8 percent from the field.