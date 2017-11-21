Waters’ clutch plays help LSU sink Michigan

Freshman guard Tremont Waters scored 21 points and made multiple big plays down the stretch, leading LSU to a 77-75 win over Michigan on Monday in the Maui Invitational at Lahaina, Hawaii.

In the final minutes, Waters hit a jumper that tied the score and then made a steal leading to a Skylar Mays dunk that gave LSU the lead with 1:18 to play.

Michigan’s Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman missed a potential winning 3-pointer as time expired.

Senior forward Aaron Epps added 14 points off the bench for the Tigers (3-0), who advance to face No. 13 Notre Dame in a semifinal game on Tuesday.

Michigan’s Charles Matthews led all scorers with 28 points, and Moritz Wagner finished with 24 points for the Wolverines (3-1). Michigan will play host Chaminade on Tuesday.

LSU jumped out to an 8-2 lead and never trailed in the first half. A Mays jumper with four seconds left in the half sent the Tigers into the locker room with a 31-29 lead.

The Tigers maintained the advantage midway through the second half before Michigan grabbed the momentum.

Matthews scored on the put-back to bring Michigan within 53-50 at the 10-minute mark of the second half. Abdur-Rahkman followed with a jumper, and Duncan Robinson knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Wolverines their first lead of the game at 55-53 with 8:42 left.

Wagner added to the lead with a 3-pointer, capping a 10-0 run for Michigan.

The Wolverines’ lead grew to nine with 5:11 to play before Waters ignited LSU’s comeback with six consecutive points.