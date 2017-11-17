FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mays goes deep in LSU's victory over Samford
November 17, 2017 / 3:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mays goes deep in LSU's victory over Samford

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Skylar Mays made a career-high four 3-pointers and scored 20 points as LSU defeated Samford 105-86 on Thursday night in Baton Rouge, La.

Mays was one of five players to score in double figures for the Tigers (2-0). Brandon Sampson matched Mays’ 20 points, Wayde Sims had 13, Duop Reath 12 and Brandon Rachal 10. Aaron Epps scored eight points after missing LSU’s opener because of a foot injury.

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson led the Bulldogs (1-2) with 21 points, Justin Coleman scored 19 and Alex Thompson had 10.

The Bulldogs cut the Tigers’ 19-point halftime lead to 16 twice at the outset of the second half before LSU extended the margin.

Sampson and Daryl Edwards each made a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 61-34 lead

Coleman’s 3-pointer reduced the Tigers’ lead to 67-47 with 13:22 remaining, but LSU pushed the lead to 25 midway through the second half. Samford didn’t get closer than 17 points after that.

Edwards made a 3-pointer and Sims converted a three-point play as LSU raced to a 10-2 lead.

After Coleman made a 3-pointer, Tremont Waters and Mays each made a 3-pointer as the Tigers increased their lead to 28-9.

Triston Chambers and Christen Cunningham each made a 3-pointer and the Bulldogs cut the lead to 35-21.

Reath made two free throws and Mays hit a 3-pointer as the Tigers rebuilt the lead to 19.

Mays made another 3-pointer as the Tigers took their biggest lead of the half before Cunningham’s jumper with one second remaining left LSU with a 47-28 halftime lead.

