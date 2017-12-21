Louisville survives Albany 70-68

Down two with time running out, Albany junior Devonte Campbell let the potential game-winning 3-pointer fly from the wing as the entire KFC Yum! Center held its breath.

Campbell’s three rimmed out and host Louisville narrowly avoided an upset 70-68 on Wednesday night.

“That was a little stressful,” Cardinals coach David Padgett said as he started his postgame press conference.

Louisville (9-2) was led by senior guard Quentin Snider’s 19 points and four assists. Sophomore reserve guard Ryan McMahon scored 15 points including a pair of first-half 3s which sparked Louisville’s offense.

Albany junior guard Joe Cremo scored 18 points while 6-8 grad-student center Alex Foster had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

The Great Danes (11-3) went on a 17-3 second-half run to go from down by double digits to up three with less than five minutes left. They were aided by excellent work on the boards, outrebounding the taller Cardinals 52-37. Albany beat Louisville 21-7 on the offensive glass.

After Albany sprinted into the lead, Louisville responded with a 7-0 run. Down 65-62 with just over two minutes left, Louisville got a fast-break layup by junior forward Ray Spalding and then, a possession later, an eight-foot hook-shot by Spalding.

A tie-up on Albany’s next possession gave the ball back to Louisville on the possession arrow, and McMahon drained a 3 to put Louisville ahead 69-65.

Down by four with time running out, Campbell hit a 3 to cut Louisville’s lead to 69-68 with 16.6 seconds left. Darius Perry split a pair of free throws before Campbell’s miss at the buzzer. Albany finished 6 of 20 from 3-point range.

Louisville got 13 points from junior forward Deng Adel and nine points, seven rebounds and a season high-tying nine blocks from senior center Anas Mahmoud.