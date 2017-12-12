Louisville rolls past Bryant

A pair of 11-0 runs and 60 percent shooting helped Louisville roll past visiting Bryant 102-59 Monday night in the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

The Cardinals (7-2) were led by 17 points apiece from seniors Quentin Snider and Anas Mahmoud and junior Deng Adel. Sophomore Ikenna Ndugba led Bryant with 17 points.

Louisville crushed Bryant, outscoring the Bulldogs (1-10) 50-26 in the paint, and out-rebounded Bryant 46-29. Louisville coach David Padgett played every available player at least four minutes and 12 different players scored.

The Cardinals jumped to a quick 13-5 lead in the first 2:40, but Bryant hung around, making enough shots to make Louisville sweat. The Bulldogs pulled within a point at 31-30 with 5:09 left, but Louisville responded with an 11-0 run.

Louisville started to catch fire from the field, hitting seven straight shots to build a 49-33 lead. The Cardinals led 51-35 at the half with the help of 17 points and seven rebounds from Mahmoud. Mahmoud was 8 of 9 from the field in the first half, and the rest of Louisville was 7 of 21.

The lead reached 30 points for the first time at the 10:28 mark when Dwayne Sutton hit a three to put Louisville ahead 76-45. The Cardinals’ lead reached 40 points for the first time at the 6:26 mark, 89-49.

NOTES: Louisville has a 34-6 record during the month of December the last six years, winning 22 of its last 27 games. ... Louisville entered the game second in the nation in blocked shots at 8.0 blocks per game. They had seven blocks vs. Bryant. ... Monday’s game was Louisville’s second game in the Houzz Gotham Classic presented by TicketIQ. Louisville beat Indiana 71-62 in the first game of the Classic. ... UofL scored 51 points in each half.