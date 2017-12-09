Preview: Indiana at Louisville

Two the nation’s most successful programs, trying to find their way with new coaches, look for a resume-building victory when Indiana visits Louisville on Saturday afternoon. Indiana gained its first big win under first-year coach Archie Miller with a 77-64 triumph against Iowa on Monday and the Cardinals are seeking their first triumph against a major conference team with interim coach David Padgett at the helm.

The Hoosiers followed losses to No. 1 Duke and Michigan in their Big Ten opener by forcing 18 turnovers against Iowa and placing four players in double figures scoring. “Was really pleased for the most part, other than the lack of responsibility coming out of halftime,” Miller told reporters. “That just can’t happen, especially at home, but it was nice to see our resolve. We ended up digging ourselves back out of that hole and were able to finish the game off.” Louisville lost by nine at Purdue and dropped a 79-77 decision against Seton Hall after starting with four wins before rebounding with an 86-70 victory over Siena on Wednesday. Junior forward Deng Adel is the only player averaging in double figures scoring (16.0) and shoots 50 percent from the field, but the Cardinals have seven players contributing at least seven per contest.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT INDIANA (5-4): Junior forward Juwan Morgan tops the team in scoring (13.8) and rebounding (6.3) while draining 58.3 percent from the field and has averaged 17.7 points in the past three games. Senior guard Robert Johnson struggled a bit the last two games, but is second on the team at 12.7 points per contest and sophomore forward De’Ron Davis (11.2, 65.1 percent shooting) poured in 13 against Iowa. Senior forward Collin Hartman stepped up with a season-high 13 points in his fourth game of the season versus the Hawkeyes and senior guard Josh Newkirk had a season-best seven rebounds.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (5-2): Adel was held under 10 points for the first time this season Wednesday with nine, but the Cardinals have shown to have many different weapons on offense when they put it together. Ray Spalding, a 6-10 junior, is second on the team in scoring (9.7) and recorded his third double-double of the season against Siena with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Senior forward Anas Mahmoud (17 points) and senior guard Quentin Snider (16) each registered their career highs in Wednesday’s victory and freshman forward Jordan Nwora reached double figures for the fifth time in seven games with 11.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville has won 59 of its last 61 non-conference contests at its home court - the KFC Yum! Center.

2. Johnson owns 186 made 3-pointers to tie for seventh on the school’s all-time list and is two behind Marshall Strickland for sixth.

3. The Cardinals are allowing opponents to shoot 36.6 percent from the field and teams are connecting on 45.1 percent against Indiana.

PREDICTION: Louisville 75, Indiana 68